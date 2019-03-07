Pahrump school employee accused of requesting kids’ nude photos

Danny Lisk (Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for a Pahrump high school employee accused of requesting nude pictures and sex from multiple students, as well as taking photos of students without their knowledge.

The sheriff’s office on Wednesday said a student at Pahrump Valley High School told staff members that employee Danny Lisk had “flirted with her” on the picture-sharing and messaging app Snapchat. The school told the sheriff’s office about the 15-year-old girl’s report on Jan. 30, Deputy Ann Horak said in a video news release.

The girl told officers that Lisk, 27, of Pahrump had recently sent her a friend request on the app. She didn’t know who the friend request was from, but after she accepted it the person self-identified as “Mr. Lisk,” Horak said.

The girl said Lisk had spoken to her at school, and he began sending her photos through Snapchat while he was at work.

“He made comments through messages to the juvenile about her body and eventually began to request nude pictures,” Horak said.

Lisk asked the girl to go drinking with him, and he told the student he would pay her $5o to have sex with him, as well as pay for nude photos, she said.

Another 15-year-old student told police Lisk had sent her a friend request through Snapchat and “sent similar requests,” Horak said.

Through a search warrant, the sheriff’s office received records from Lisk’s Snapchat account, she said. Officers found pictures of Lisk from the account, as well as photos of female students.

“Some of these photos primarily displayed the juvenile females’ buttocks and appeared to have been taken without their knowledge or consent,” Horak said.

Lisk sent “several hundred” messages and friend requests to students at the school through Snapchat, she said.

He faces charges of promotion of sexual performance of a minor, luring children and unlawful use of a minor in producing pornography, Horak said.

It was unclear Wednesday if Lisk was a teacher at the school.

Anyone with information about Lisk may contact the sheriff’s office at 775-751-7000.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.