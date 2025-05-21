Police: 2 charged in case of missing Utah girl who mentioned traveling to Las Vegas

Alisa Petrov, 15, hasn’t been seen since leaving her school in American Fork, Utah, on April 21, according to the South Jordan Police Department.

Police in Utah said they have filed charges against two men in connection with a missing Salt Lake City-area girl who witnesses said expressed a desire to travel to Las Vegas.

Matthew N. Menard, of Miami, and William T. Glines, of Texas City, Texas, have been charged in relation to the disappearance of 15-year-old Alisa Petrov, who hasn’t been seen since leaving her school in American Fork, Utah, on April 21, according to a South Jordan Police Department news release posted to Facebook Tuesday.

Menard and Glines “communicated with” Petrov prior to her leaving school on April 21, the release said.

Menard has been charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, enticement of a minor and criminal solicitation, police said.

Glines has been charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted aggravated exploitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, enticement of a minor and criminal solicitation, the news release said.

Petrov, according to police, went to a local gas station to buy some things and was later seen getting on a Utah Transit Authority train. She asked “multiple people to aid in her travel to Las Vegas,” police said.

Petrov is listed by the police department as a runaway who is endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center at 801-840-4000.

