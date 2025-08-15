89°F
Sex Crimes

Police: 8 child sex predators arrested in Henderson in undercover operation

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2025 - 9:16 am
 

A multi-agency operation targeting child sex predators led to the arrest of eight individuals over the past two weeks in Henderson.

The Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children joint operation included detectives and agents from the ICAC Task Force and the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes the Metropolitan Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, North Las Vegas and Henderson police departments, Homeland Security Investigations and the Nevada Attorney General’s office, according to a Metro news release.

Those arrested were David Wonnacott-Yahnke, 40; Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, 38; Jose Alberto Perez-Torres, 35; Aniket Brajeshkumar Sadani, 23; James Ramon Reddick, 23; Ramon Manuel Parra Valenzuela, 29; Neal Harrison Creecy, 46 and John Charles Duncan, 49.

They all face felony charges of luring a child with a computer for a sex act and were booked into the Henderson Detention Center with the exception of Duncan, who was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

Parents are reminded to discuss with their children the dangers of engaging with strangers online. Parents are encouraged to routinely monitor their children’s activity on social media and other online applications to prevent them from becoming victims of a child sex predator.

Anyone who may have been a victim of any of these subjects or has information about their crimes, is urged to contact Metro’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

