Police arrest 3 men attempting to meet minor girl for sex in sting

Three Las Vegas men have been arrested on accusations they solicited a 15-year-old girl for sex in exchange for money.

From left, Jacob Bopp, Keshawn Nix and John Fabro (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Jacob Bopp, 36, John Fabro, 27, and Keshawn Nix, 20, were each nabbed during a Monday law enforcement sting carried out by the Las Vegas Valley’s Child Exploitation Task Force. Las Vegas police detectives assigned to the task force wrote in arrest reports for the trio that an officer posted advertisements on “known prostitution websites,” then posed as a 15-year-old girl when potential sex buyers responded to the ads.

The officer in Fabro’s case said he received a text from a potential sex buyer, then a conversation commenced via text.

“During this conversation it was disclosed to the sex buyer that the decoy was 15 years old. The sex buyer continued to engage in conversation with the decoy after the age was revealed,” the officer wrote in the suspect’s arrest report.

Police then set up a rendezvous at an undisclosed location in the Las Vegas Valley. When the would-be sex buyer showed up at 12:30 p.m. he was arrested, police said.

The suspect acknowledged chatting with what he thought was a 15-year-old girl in texts but denied he was going to pay her for sex and “claimed to be ignorant about the law,” police said.

Police said they called the phone number used by the potential sex buyer in the text conversations, and Fabro’s phone rang.

Nix was arrested at 1:15 p.m. and Bopp was arrested at 3:20 p.m. under nearly identical circumstances, police said. Both men also showed up at planned meetings with what they thought was a 15-year-old girl, police said. Nix, police said, “admitted to knowing she was 15 years old” and “said he was going to pay $60.” Bopp, according to police, told officers he was planning to pay a female for sex but “he must have missed that the decoy was 15 years old.”

Police said they also called the cellphones used in text conversations with both of the potential sex buyers. In both cases, cellphones belonging to Nix and Bopp rang at the scenes of their arrests, police said.

Nix, Fabro and Bopp were each booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of luring a child with a computer for a sex act and soliciting a child for prostitution.

Fabro is expected to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court on Thursday while Nix and Bopp are scheduled for April court appearances. In each case, prosecutors have yet to file a criminal complaint, according to online court records. Court records did not list attorneys for any of the men.

