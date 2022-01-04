53°F
Sex Crimes

Police arrest sexual assault suspect decades after he vanished

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2022 - 12:25 pm
 
Clifton Arnold (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas police have arrested a man who disappeared in 1992 while awaiting trial in a sexual assault case, according to police and court records.

Clifton Arnold, 68, was housed at the Clark County Detention Center Tuesday morning, nearly 29 years after a warrant for his arrest was issued in District Court.

A Las Vegas police arrest report for Arnold shows he was charged in 1991 with sex assault after a man said Arnold raped him when he passed out after a night of drinking.

A Las Vegas police arrest report for Arnold states he was arrested on May 18, 1991. District Court records show Arnold was charged in September of the same year with felony sex assault, and that on July 17, 1992 a bench warrant was issued for his arrest when he did not appear in court.

Another bench warrant was issued for Arnold in 1997. Jail records show he was booked at the detention center on Monday. The circumstances of his arrest or his whereabouts for nearly three decades were not immediately clear.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

