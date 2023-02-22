44°F
Sex Crimes

Police arrest woman, 34, on statutory sexual seduction charge

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2023 - 3:29 pm
 
Kayla McConnell (Metropolitan Police Department)
Kayla McConnell (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 34-year-old woman has been charged with two felony counts of statutory sexual seduction after police say she had a sexual relationship with a teenage boy.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested Kayla McConnell, also known as Kayla Omilian, on Sunday after she admitted to having intercourse with the teenager.

According to a Metro arrest report, police received a report from a parent who said their teenage son had been dating a 34-year-old woman for the previous three months.

The officer spoke with the boy’s parents, who said they’d noticed “suspicious” behavior from the teen, including him talking for long periods while in the bathroom. The boy’s mother then looked at his phone and found multiple messages of a romantic nature sent by an adult woman through an app.

When she confronted her son about them, the teen said that he’d been dating the woman, and that they had sexual intercourse, and she was 19 years older than him, according to the report. The mother later found messages on the teen’s virtual reality headset to the woman telling her they’d been “caught” and apologizing for getting her into trouble, the report stated.

A detective then interviewed McConnell, who said she was a traveling nurse based in Reno, who had met up with the teen multiple times when visiting Las Vegas over the last few months, the report stated. McConnell gave details of her relationship with the teen, police said, including admitting to having consensual sexual intercourse with him multiple times.

McConnell is due in court April 24.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

THE LATEST
 
Demonstration supports trafficking victims — PHOTOS
By / RJ

About 50 people demonstrated Saturday in Las Vegas to bring attention to the unusually high rates of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and murder suffered by female members of Indigenous groups throughout the country.

