61°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Sex Crimes

Police: College readiness volunteer made Eldorado student strip in classroom

Clark County School District Police Department vehicle (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Jour ...
Clark County School District Police Department vehicle (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
More Stories
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Noble Brigham is escorted out of a courtroom after Distri ...
Review-Journal challenges judge’s decision to toss reporters observing trial
Nathan Chasing Horse, left, speaks with Patrick Hardy, a private investigator, during his sexua ...
Defense attorney casts Chasing Horse as ‘pastor-like’ leader as mother testifies about daughter’s pregnancy
Lance D. Austin, left, and William Johnson, right. (Courtesy of Nevada Department of Corrections)
Two inmates die at Nevada prisons, corrections officials say
‘Dances with Wolves’ actor faces jury in sex assault trial as attorneys make opening statements
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2026 - 2:18 pm
 
Updated January 27, 2026 - 2:33 pm

A Clark County School District volunteer is accused of videotaping a student he made undress and perform sex acts in a classroom, according to a police report released Tuesday.

Nicolas Jefferson, 22, faces four charges, including engaging in sexual conduct at school with a student and attempted solicitation of prostitution. School police said that Jefferson, who volunteered at Eldorado High School until he was fired on Jan. 5, used a fake online persona to promise an 18-year-old student modeling opportunities and money in exchange for sexually explicit photos and acts.

The student told police that he had met Jefferson, who claimed to be a modeling recruiter, in November through his school’s Improve Your Tomorrow program, a community-based education nonprofit that works to increase the number of young men of color who attend and graduate from college. The organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police said Jefferson concocted the identity of an assistant named Aaliyah and used an app to create a phone number through which he tried to solicit sexual favors from the student.

Whenever the student “expressed discomfort, both Jefferson and Aaliyah encouraged him to continue by telling him that he would not get the job if he stopped,” the report said.

Police said Jefferson also suggested to the student that he should “sleep with people” to get what he wanted.

Acting as the assistant, police said, Jefferson offered to buy the student a ride-share to Jefferson’s home to perform oral sex on the student. Message logs included in the report showed that the student, initially under the impression that the three would only meet to discuss his modeling contract, backed out and texted Jefferson, accusing him of lying about his intentions.

The report said that attempts to confirm Aaliyah’s identity, who in the messages said she was 19 and attended the College of Southern Nevada, were unsuccessful.

Jefferson, who is being represented by a public defender, was released from custody Tuesday on a $14,000 bail, court records indicate. He is due in court again on Feb. 10.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A screen displays a video link of Timothy Busfield during his court appearance from the Metropo ...
Timothy Busfield ordered held without bond in New Mexico child sex abuse case
By Susan Montoya Bryan and Morgan Lee Associated Press

Emmy Award-winning actor Timothy Busfield was ordered held without bond at his first court appearance Wednesday, a day after turning himself in to face charges of child sex abuseBusfield has vowed to fight the charges.

MORE STORIES