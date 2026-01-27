Police: College readiness volunteer made Eldorado student strip in classroom

School police said in his arrest report that Nicolas Jefferson, an Improve Your Tomorrow volunteer, used a fake online persona to promise an 18-year-old student modeling opportunities and money in exchange for sexually explicit photos and acts.

A Clark County School District volunteer is accused of videotaping a student he made undress and perform sex acts in a classroom, according to a police report released Tuesday.

Nicolas Jefferson, 22, faces four charges, including engaging in sexual conduct at school with a student and attempted solicitation of prostitution. School police said that Jefferson, who volunteered at Eldorado High School until he was fired on Jan. 5, used a fake online persona to promise an 18-year-old student modeling opportunities and money in exchange for sexually explicit photos and acts.

The student told police that he had met Jefferson, who claimed to be a modeling recruiter, in November through his school’s Improve Your Tomorrow program, a community-based education nonprofit that works to increase the number of young men of color who attend and graduate from college. The organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police said Jefferson concocted the identity of an assistant named Aaliyah and used an app to create a phone number through which he tried to solicit sexual favors from the student.

Whenever the student “expressed discomfort, both Jefferson and Aaliyah encouraged him to continue by telling him that he would not get the job if he stopped,” the report said.

Police said Jefferson also suggested to the student that he should “sleep with people” to get what he wanted.

Acting as the assistant, police said, Jefferson offered to buy the student a ride-share to Jefferson’s home to perform oral sex on the student. Message logs included in the report showed that the student, initially under the impression that the three would only meet to discuss his modeling contract, backed out and texted Jefferson, accusing him of lying about his intentions.

The report said that attempts to confirm Aaliyah’s identity, who in the messages said she was 19 and attended the College of Southern Nevada, were unsuccessful.

Jefferson, who is being represented by a public defender, was released from custody Tuesday on a $14,000 bail, court records indicate. He is due in court again on Feb. 10.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.