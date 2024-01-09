Police: Firefighter left devices with child porn at fire station

Isiah Tureaud, 34, was arrested last week and placed on an indefinite suspension without pay.

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Authorities said a Clark County firefighter left phones and flash drives containing child pornography at the fire station leading to his arrest.

Isiah Tureaud, 34, was arrested last week and faces three counts of possessing pornography of a person under 16.

On Jan. 2, a firefighter at Station 21, near Oquendo Road and Decatur Boulevard, found a phone under a mattress that Tureaud had slept on the night before, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

The firefighter went through the phone to see whose it was and found hundreds of child sexual assault images, the report stated.

Police responded and searched Tureaud’s locker, where two flash drives and a cell phone were found in a sock. The devices contained hundreds of child pornography images, according to the report.

During police questioning Tureaud confessed to possessing the cellphones and flash drives as well as downloading the images from the internet, the report said.

Tureaud was hired by Clark County in February 2017 and has been placed on indefinite suspension without pay.

He is due in court on Feb. 5.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.