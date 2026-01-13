Police: Las Vegas charter teacher grabbed student’s genitals during class

The fourth grade teacher told police that he had a crush on his student and gave into his urges to touch the boy by grabbing his genitals, according to his arrest report.

A fourth grade charter teacher arrested in connection with a sexual assault admitted to touching a student’s genitals during class, according to his arrest report.

Francisco Misajon, 48, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday, facing one felony count of lewdness with a child under 14 and one felony county of preventing or dissuading a victim from reporting a crime, according to police and court records.

Misajon had been a fourth grade teacher at Innovations International Charter School’s K-6 campus in the central Las Vegas Valley for a year and a half, according to the school.

Student molested in class, police say

Police said a boy in Misajon’s class went to Misajon’s desk for help this month when Misajon slid his hand up the boy’s leg and grabbed the boy’s genitals outside of his pants for 30 seconds to a minute.

In an effort to get Misajon’s hand off his genitals, police said, the boy asked the teacher if he could use the restroom. Misajon allowed it and told the boy to not tell anyone what had happened, according to the arrest report.

Police said the boy then went to the school’s nurse and, claiming to be sick, asked her to call his mother to come pick him up early. The nurse told police she didn’t believe the boy was ill but saw he was shaking and let him call home, according to the arrest report.

The boy’s mother said she could pick him up in an hour, police said. The boy returned to his classroom and Misajon gave him a cookie, the arrest report said. He later told police that he shared with a classmate how Misajon touched him and the classmate told him “another child had been touched on the leg by the same teacher in the past,” according to the arrest report.

When the mother arrived, police said, the boy told her inside their car that Misajon had touched his private parts during class. The mother and boy then went back into the school to speak with the nurse, school security, school secretary and school director, police said.

After the boy retold how Misajon touched him, school officials told the mother that her son would be placed in a different classroom and that they would conduct an investigation with Misajon the next morning.

Connie Malin, the school’s superintendent, told police that she doesn’t personally know the boy who was assaulted but said he is “a good boy who does well in school.”

The mother later told a friend how her son was touched, and the friend called police for her to report the incident, the arrest report said. The mother did not call police herself because she speaks Spanish and thought communicating could be an issue, police said.

‘I really didn’t mean it’

Detectives took Misajon into custody at his apartment, the arrest report said.

During an interview at Metro’s headquarters, Misajon initially denied touching the boy’s genitalia and said he “accidentally touched (the boy’s) leg, rubbing his hand upwards” after the boy dropped a paper, according to his arrest report.

When detectives asked Misajon if he had a crush on his student, Misajon said he thinks the boy is “a cute, sweet little kid, and (he) had a crush on him,” the arrest report said. Police said Misajon then admitted to grabbing the boy’s genitalia and said he “gave into his urges of wanting to touch” him.

Misajon told police that this was his first teaching job in Las Vegas, but he had taught in the Philippines before, according to his arrest report. He said he had previously touched another one of his students on his thigh, but not his private parts, police said.

Detectives gave Misajon pieces of paper to write an apology letter to the boy and Misajon wrote:

“Dear (redacted) I am very sorry what I have done to you. I really didn’t mean it. You are such an amazing boy. I regret what I have done with you. I am so sorry, (redacted) I hope you will forgive me. I sincerely apologize. Mr. Misajon.”

Police have asked anyone who may have been a victim of Misajon or has information about this crime to contact Metro’s Sexual Assault Detail at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Misajon’s next court hearing is set for Jan. 22.

