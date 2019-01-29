Police: Las Vegas kidnapping suspect threatened victim’s parents

Antwon Perkins, a former corrections officer accused in at least two abduction and sexual assault cases involving minors, threatened to kill his most recent victim’s parents if she reported the assault, according to his arrest report.

Antwon Perkins (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The 35-year-old suspect’s seven-page arrest report was released to the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday morning.

Perkins, who public employment records show worked at High Desert State Prison from 2015 to 2017, is charged with two counts of sexual assault against a child younger than 14, one count each of battery with intent to commit a crime, lewdness with a child and first-degree kidnapping of a minor in connection with the kidnapping of a 12-year-old Cadwallader Middle School student on Thursday.

A criminal complaint in that case was filed Friday in Las Vegas Justice Court, the records show.

In the Thursday abduction, police said a man forced the child, who was walking past a convenience store on the corner of Farm and Cimarron roads, into a large, black pickup truck.

Once in the vehicle, Perkins forced the girl “onto the floorboard of the front passenger seat and covered her face” using her jacket, according to his arrest report.

The driver took the child to another location where the assault took place, before dropping off the victim near the same convenience store.

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police Department announced that following Perkins’ arrest on Friday after a roughly three-hour standoff with police, detectives had linked him to a May abduction of an 11-year-old girl near Twain Avenue and Swenson Street. Similarly in that case, a man lured the girl into his car, drove her to another area and sexually assaulted her before leaving her in an alley near East Twain Avenue and Palos Verdes Street, police said at the time.

The investigation into the May abduction is ongoing, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said Monday.

About 6 p.m. Friday, officers located Perkins on the 2600 block of Innovation Court, north of Lone Mountain Road, leading him to barricade himself inside the home of a female acquaintance.

Using surveillance footage, detectives on Thursday linked Perkins to the truck, which was then located at McCarran International Airport, his current place of employment.

He was taken to University Medical Center after he surrendered for treatment of unspecified self-inflicted injuries. He was booked in absentia into the Clark County Detention Center, where he is being held on $500,000 bail.

