Sex Crimes

Police looking for victims of man accused of lewdness with girl

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2021 - 3:51 pm
 
Adrián Navarro (LVMPD)
Adrián Navarro (LVMPD)

Police are seeking additional victims after a man was arrested on a lewdness charge in February.

Adrian Navarro, 38, of Las Vegas, was arrested Feb. 1 after a woman accused him of touching a young girl and attempting to record her on his phone, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

“She stated she immediately confronted the suspect about recording her daughter, which he denied until she noticed the phone was still on and (she) could see a picture of her daughter on it,” police said in the report.

On Thursday, Metro announced they believe there may be more victims and asked that anyone with information, or who may have been a victim, call the department at 702-828-3421.

Navarro was charged in February with lewdness with a child under 14, unlawful contact with a child and attempted use of a minor under 14 in producing pornography.

He was released on bail with electronic monitoring and is scheduled for a trial in March.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

