Police: Man writes apology letter in child sex case

Authorities have filed charges against a man accused of sexually assaulting a child in the Las Vegas Valley.

Joaquin Ramirez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Joaquin Raymundo Ramirez, 47, is facing four felonies after Las Vegas police said a female accused Ramirez of the sexual contact. The accuser said the incidents happened over a period of time, and that she was a juvenile.

A Las Vegas police arrest report for Ramirez states he acknowledged having sexual contact with the accuser and wrote a letter of apology. The document was taken into custody by a detective, police said.

“Ramirez stated he felt bad about the incident and that it never should have happened,” police said.

Las Vegas Justice Court records indicate Ramirez is charged with sex assault against a child under 16, attempted sex assault and lewdness against a child under age of 14, and child abuse neglect. Ramirez was expected to be in court Thursday for an initial appearance.

