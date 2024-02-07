53°F
Sex Crimes

Police: Masseuse arrested in connection with sexual assault

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2024 - 3:04 pm
 
Luis Gonzalez (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police say a man operating as a masseuse was arrested in connection with a sexual assault on a female client.

Luis Gonzalez, 38, was arrested Sunday at his place of work on the 4100 block of South Decatur Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for one count of sexual assault and three counts of open/gross lewdness.

Investigators said they believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who may have been a victim of Gonzalez or has information about this crime is urged to contact Metro’s Sexual Assault Detail at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

