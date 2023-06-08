Police nab 14 in online underage sex sting

Authorities arrested more than a dozen people police said were trying to have sex with 13-and 14-year-olds, according to a statement Thursday.

Top row, from left, Abdul Ahmad, Jon Colquitt, Ethan Fillmore, Tomas Franco Valdovinos, David Freidhof. Middle row, from left, John George, Jonathan Graybill, Joshua Jivan, Juan Jurado. Bottom row, from left, Ricardo Perez, David PetersonMoore, Tyler Reed, Curtis Schell, Manuel Vasquez. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Authorities arrested more than a dozen people police said were trying to have sex with 13-and 14-year-olds, according to a statement released Thursday.

The men were identified by the Metropolitan Police Department as John George, 29, David PetersenMoore, 28, Jon Colquitt, 34, Manuel Vasquez, 23, Tyler Reed, 37, Juan Jurado, 29, Joshua Jivan, 42, Tomas Franco Valdovinos, 37, Ethan Fillmore, 20, Jonathan Graybill, 61, Ricardo Perez, 41, Abdul Ahmad, 45, David Freidhof, 26 and Curtis Schell, 19.

Undercover agents posed as 13 and 14-year-olds who talked to the men online, scheduling to meet June 1 and 2. Police said the men were arrested when they arrived at the meeting location.

“The LVMPD would like to remind parents to discuss with their children the dangers of online chats with strangers,” Metro wrote in the statement. “Parents are encouraged to routinely monitor their children’s activity on social media and other online applications to prevent them from becoming victims of a child sex predator.”

Metro worked with the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, the Nevada attorney general’s office and Henderson and North Las Vegas police.

Each man faces one count of luring a child for a sex act, according to court records and all but PetersenMoore had posted bail as of Thursday. PetersenMoore was being held on $10,000 bail.

George, Colquitt, Jurado, Jivan, Graybill, Perez, Ahmad, Freidhof and Franco Valdovinos had not been charged. George and Colquitt were expected to appear in court July 10, while Jurado, Jivan, Graybill, Perez, Ahmad, Freidhof and Franco Valdovinos were scheduled for July 11 hearings.

PetersenMoore, Vasquez, Reed, Fillmore and Schell had each been charged and were scheduled for preliminary hearings later this month and early next month.

Anyone who may have been victimized by the men or has information may call Metro at 702-828-3111.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.