Police say Las Vegas sex assault suspect may have targeted others

A loss prevention employee was arrested on charges he sexually assaulting a teenager he accused of shoplifting earlier this month in southeast Las Vegas.

Dominic Miller, 26, was arrested Friday for sexually assaulting a teenager earlier this month on Boulder Highway. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are seeking other possible victims of an employee accused of sexually assaulting a teenager this month at a business on Boulder Highway.

Dominic Miller, 26, a loss prevention specialist at the business on the 5500 block of Boulder Highway, was arrested Friday by the Metropolitan Police Department and accused of sexually assaulting a teenager on July 7 while on duty, police said.

“Miller accused the victim of shoplifting and said the victim needed to go to an office to fill out paperwork or the police would be called,” a news release from Metro said.

Miller separated the victim from a parent before allegedly sexually assaulting the teen in the office, police said.

After the incident, the victim was returned to the parent and both were told to not return to the store, police said.

Miller faces two counts of sexual assault, but officers believe there may be more unidentified victims and encourage anyone with information to call the sexual assault section of Metro at 702-828-3421.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.