102°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Sex Crimes

Police say Las Vegas sex assault suspect may have targeted others

By Sabrina Schnur Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2019 - 11:21 am
 

Las Vegas police are seeking other possible victims of an employee accused of sexually assaulting a teenager this month at a business on Boulder Highway.

Dominic Miller, 26, a loss prevention specialist at the business on the 5500 block of Boulder Highway, was arrested Friday by the Metropolitan Police Department and accused of sexually assaulting a teenager on July 7 while on duty, police said.

“Miller accused the victim of shoplifting and said the victim needed to go to an office to fill out paperwork or the police would be called,” a news release from Metro said.

Miller separated the victim from a parent before allegedly sexually assaulting the teen in the office, police said.

After the incident, the victim was returned to the parent and both were told to not return to the store, police said.

Miller faces two counts of sexual assault, but officers believe there may be more unidentified victims and encourage anyone with information to call the sexual assault section of Metro at 702-828-3421.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
Las Vegas police address latest office-involved shooting
Metro police officials provided details on Monday, July 22, 2019, during a media briefing about an officer-involved shooting, which occurred on July 17 in east Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Bel Air Drive Officer Involved Shooting Presser - Video
LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Tim Kelly goes over the officer-involved shooting on Bel Air Drive.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
2 Las Vegas men caught in Arizona sex sting sent to prison
By Dave Hawkins Special / RJ

Two Las Vegas residents have been sent to prison after being ensnared in an undercover law enforcement operation in Arizona targeting men who prey upon minors for sex.