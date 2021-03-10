Police say man attacked housekeeper at Strip hotel, committed lewd acts at 3 others

A man who police say attempted to sexually assault a housekeeper at a Strip hotel was linked to three other lewd acts by his “distinct” tattoo, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Robert Kuhn (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas Justice Court records show Clark County prosecutors have charged Robert Kuhn, 22, with two counts of battery with intent to commit a crime and one count each of kidnapping, first degree; battery by strangulation to commit sexual assault; attempted sexual assault; battery with intent to commit sexual assault upon victim age 16 or older; coercion with force or threat of force; and burglary of a business.

The victim told police she was cleaning a room on the 18th floor of Luxor around 2:45 p.m. Feb. 28 when the suspect, later identified as Kuhn, “walk into the room with his pants down” with his genitals exposed and committing a lewd act. She screamed for him to leave but Kuhn instead closed the door, the report said.

Kuhn then grabbed her and threw her on the bed, putting the force of his weight on her. She began to yell, and Kuhn punched her in the face, the report said. She then managed to bite his right hand in an attempt to break free. She continued to scream, and Kuhn threatened to kill her if she didn’t keep quiet. She continued to yell, and Kuhn let her go and walked toward the elevators.

Arriving officers talked with a detective with the department’s Convention Center Area Command, who said the suspect was a “problem person” who had been connected to three similar incidents on Jan. 19 at The Cosmopolitan, Bally’s and Paris Las Vegas.

Kuhn was linked by a tattoo of a pair of dice on his neck, the report said.

Later surveillance video showed Kuhn leaving Luxor for Excalibur, heading then to New York New York and finally to MGM, where he was picked up by a Lyft driver, the report said.

When police interviewed Kuhn the next day, he said he was at Luxor to sell marijuana to a unknown person he had met on the Strip then made the eight-mile walk to his residence. Kuhn changed his story several times after being confronted with surveillance video, the report said. When asked about the attack on Luxor’s 18th floor, Kuhn denied ever being there and invoked his right to an attorney.

Kuhn remains at the Clark County Detention Center. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing March 18 at Las Vegas Justice Court.

