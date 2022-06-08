Police say man broke into woman’s home, sexually assaulted her

Police said the woman was in her condominium at 1:30 a.m. May 30, listening to a podcast, when her dog started to bark.

Fabian Huapaya La Rosa (LVMPD)

A Las Vegas man is accused of breaking into the home of a woman he did not know and sexually assaulting her, according to police.

Fabian Huapaya La Rosa, 23, was arrested Wednesday in the assault of a woman at her Las Vegas home. In an arrest report, police said the woman was in her condominium at 1:30 a.m. May 30, listening to a podcast, when her dog started to bark.

“As (she) looked up from her bed, she observed an unknown male standing in her doorway of her room,” the Metropolitan Police Department report stated. “(She) got up and told the male to leave her apartment. The male did not respond or move but pushed her onto her bed and she landed on her back.”

The man then sexually assaulted her, police said. The woman told police she bit her attacker and also scratched him on his neck. She started screaming as loud as she could, prompting the man to get up and run out of the condo.

Authorities gathered physical evidence from the victim and at the scene. They also canvassed the complex where the woman lived, and found video showing a man exposing himself near the victim’s residence. The video showed the man running from an area near the victim’s condominium, police said.

Police said they interviewed residents of the complex and located a woman who knew La Rosa and said he had been acting suspiciously in the area previously. Police later tracked down La Rosa in Pahrump.

“They were able to observe scratch marks and a possible bite mark on the left side of his arm and scratches on his neck which corroborate what the victim stated,” police said.

In an interview with detectives, La Rosa said the scratches were caused by his children and that he also “self-harms,” police said.

Police told La Rosa he was pictured on video surveillance from the condominium complex.

Police said he then admitted to going into the woman’s condo through an unlocked sliding glass door and shoving her, but he denied sexually assaulting her. He did, however, tell police that he may have inadvertently touched the woman inappropriately.

Police said he wrote an apology letter to the woman saying, “No one deserves trauma like that.”

Court records did not list an attorney for La Rosa. He was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of sex assault, battery with intent to commit sex assault and residential burglary.

He remained jailed on Tuesday on a $1 million bail.

