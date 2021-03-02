Police say man choked, tried to sexually assault housekeeper at Strip hotel

A man was arrested after police say he choked and attempted to sexually assault a housekeeper at the Flamingo on Jan. 31, according to an arrest report.

Tourists walk along Las Vegas Boulevard near the Flamingo on Friday, July 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man was arrested last month after police say he choked and attempted to sexually assault a housekeeper at the Flamingo on Jan. 31, according to a recently released arrest report.

Michael Douglas, 20, faces charges of attempted sexual assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and battery to commit sexual assault, jail records show.

Officers were called to the Flamingo, 3555 S. Las Vegas Blvd., around 10:20 p.m. on Jan. 31 in response to reports that an employee had been attacked, according to the report.

The victim told police she was cleaning a room on the hotel’s 17th floor when Douglas said he was too drunk to find his room and asked her for help, the report states. She told police she initially said she was too busy to help, but ultimately gave in when he wouldn’t back down.

She got into an elevator with him and rode to the 15th floor, where she tried his room key in a couple of doors until one opened, the report states.

As soon as the door opened, according to the report, Douglas pushed the woman into the room and onto the floor, where he climbed on top of her and put his hand on her neck, squeezing until she blacked out.

The woman told police that when she woke up, she had a headache and realized her breasts were exposed, the report states. Two guests staying in the room next door helped her call security, who helped her get to University Medical Center.

One of the guests told police that he heard noises from the room that “sounded like someone was dying and gasping for air,” and when he opened his door, he saw the woman walking out of the room “with a bloody nose and a handprint on her neck,” the report states.

Police said a knife and a used condom were found in the room. The woman had a visible mark on her neck, had lost her sense of taste, and an X-ray showed that the hyoid bone in her throat was cracked, according to the report.

She underwent a sexual assault exam at the hospital, which showed that “no sexual assault occurred,” the report states.

A warrant was issued for Douglas’ arrest on Feb. 2, records show. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Feb. 19. A court hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.