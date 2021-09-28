Police say therapist charged in sexual assault taped boy’s mouth

A behavioral therapist sexually assaulted a 15-year-old autistic boy and taped his mouth shut twice after taking him from school, according to police.

Amy Villarreal (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Amy Villareal, 29, faces two charges of statutory sexual seduction and two charges of lewdness. The alleged assaults took place in August 2019.

According to the North Las Vegas police arrest report, Villareal took the boy to a park twice. Once at the park, they each removed their clothes and had sexual intercourse, police said. She put tape on his mouth “so he would not talk,” and later told him that she “needed kids,” according to the report.

Villareal, a teacher at Crescent Academy Therapy Center, had initially approached the boy by telling him she had a gift for him in her car, then driving him to the park, the report said.

North Las Vegas police started investigating the allegations last year. Villareal told police that she remembered the student but denied any “inappropriate conduct.”

Police previously said they suspected more victims. Villareal also has worked for the Center for Autism and Related Disorders and The Hamilton Center in Henderson, according to police.

Anyone with information may contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-1773.

Villareal has a court appearance set for Nov. 3.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.