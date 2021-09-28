89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Sex Crimes

Police say therapist charged in sexual assault taped boy’s mouth

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2021 - 3:34 pm
 
Amy Villarreal (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Amy Villarreal (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A behavioral therapist sexually assaulted a 15-year-old autistic boy and taped his mouth shut after taking him from school on two separate occasions, according to a recently released arrest report.

Amy Villareal, 29, faces two charges of statutory sexual seduction and two charges of lewdness. The alleged assaults took place in August 2019.

According to the North Las Vegas police arrest report, Villareal took the boy to a park twice. Once at the park, they each removed their clothes and had sexual intercourse, police said. She put tape on his mouth “so he would not talk,” and later told him that she “needed kids,” according to the report.

Villareal, a teacher at Crescent Academy Therapy Center, had initially approached the boy by telling him she had a gift for him in her car, then driving him to the park, the report said.

North Las Vegas police started investigating the allegations last year. Villareal told police that she remembered the student but denied any “inappropriate conduct.”

Police previously said they suspected more victims. Villareal also has worked for the Center for Autism and Related Disorders and The Hamilton Center in Henderson, according to police.

Anyone with information may contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-1773.

Villareal has a court appearance set for Nov. 3.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders report: Preseason star released from roster
Raiders report: Preseason star released from roster
2
Cosmo sold in $5.65B deal; MGM to take over resort operations
Cosmo sold in $5.65B deal; MGM to take over resort operations
3
$665K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
$665K slots jackpot hits at off-Strip casino
4
Prison time added for man who spent 27 years as a fugitive
Prison time added for man who spent 27 years as a fugitive
5
Wildfire haze, smoke to foul Las Vegas skies early this week
Wildfire haze, smoke to foul Las Vegas skies early this week
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST