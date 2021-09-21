Police seek help identifying man in 3 indecent exposure incidents

Las Vegas police are asking for help to identify a man accused of exposing himself to women inside of stores three different times in the northwest and southwest valley.

Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying a man accused of exposing himself to women inside stores three times in the northwest and southwest valley.

In each indecent exposure case, the man walked into the store and “proceeded to follow a female victim around while exposing himself,” the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police believe the man is 20 to 30 years old, about 6-feet tall with short, black hair. He is believed to be driving a newer, white Mercedes sedan with a temporary tag, the department said.

Metro did not immediately release further information about the case.

Dispatch records indicate the indecent exposure incidents happened on Sept. 2, Sept. 8 and Sept. 17.

On Sept. 8, police were called at about 3:20 p.m. to a shopping center at 8435 W. Warm Springs Road, near S Durango Drive, after receiving a report of an indecent exposure. The report on Sept. 17 was made at 7 p.m. at a shopping center located at 7761 W. Tropical Parkway, near Centennial Center Boulevard, records show.

Dispatch records did not indicate the location of the Sept. 2 report.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the northwest area command at 702-828-8577. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

