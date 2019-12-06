Police seek help in assault investigation of ex-nightclub host

Las Vegas police are searching for possible additional victims after a former nightclub host was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

Dokyun “Mark” Kim (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for people to come forward if they believe they are the victim of a former nightclub host arrested in November on suspicion of sexual assault.

Dokyun “Mark” Kim, 46, was arrested in November and charged in two Las Vegas Justice Court cases. In one case he was charged with felony sexual assault, and he was charged in the other case with felony sexual assault and two gross misdemeanor counts of open or gross lewdness, court records show.

On Tuesday, Kim was indicted by a grand jury on two counts each of sexual assault and open or gross lewdness, District Court records show.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department statement released Friday, Kim was “involved in the nightclub industry” and regularly traveled between Las Vegas and Los Angeles. A LinkedIn page for a Mark Kim indicates that he worked as a “senior client executive host” from May 2013 to March 2018 for the LIGHT nightclub and dayclub at Mandalay Bay.

Metro on Friday asked anyone with information about the case or “who feels (Kim) may have victimized them” to contact the department’s sex crimes unit at 702-828-5713.

He remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Friday without bail, jail records show.

Kim also was arrested in Clark County in September 2017 on suspicion of open or gross lewdness and sexual assault, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor charge of open or gross lewdness and was sentenced to probation, the records show.

