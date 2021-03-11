Police seek man accused of sexually assaulting woman walking her dog

Police are searching for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman while she was walking her dog Monday.

The woman was attacked around 7 a.m. while at an apartment complex near the 2000 block of North Torrey Pines Drive, near West Lake Mead Boulevard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Police said the attacker pushed the woman to the ground and began sexually assaulting her. She fought back and was able to call 911.

The attacker was described as a thin, 6-foot-tall Black man between 18 and 21 years old who was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Police released video of the man walking through a Rebel Oil Co. gas station on the corner of Torrey Pines and Lake Mead.

