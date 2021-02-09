Police seek man who exposed himself to women at Las Vegas business

If you recognize this man or have any information, call Spring Valley Area Command detectives at 702-828-1687.

Police are seeking this man in connection to an indecent exposure allegation that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, on the 7100 block of South Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to identify a man who entered a business and exposed his genitals to female employees last month in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. Jan. 19 on the 7100 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, near West Warm Springs Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s Spring Valley Area Command Facebook page and police records.

If you recognize this man or have any information, contact Detective G. Lebario ‪at 702-828-1687 or G5849L@LVMPD.com. When doing so, reference event number LLV210100098387. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at ‪702-385-5555.

