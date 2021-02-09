63°F
Sex Crimes

Police seek man who exposed himself to women at Las Vegas business

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2021 - 4:30 pm
 
Police are seeking this man in connection to an indecent exposure allegation that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, on the 7100 block of South Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to identify a man who entered a business and exposed his genitals to female employees last month in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. Jan. 19 on the 7100 block of South Rainbow Boulevard, near West Warm Springs Road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s Spring Valley Area Command Facebook page and police records.

If you recognize this man or have any information, contact Detective G. Lebario ‪at 702-828-1687 or G5849L@LVMPD.com. When doing so, reference event number LLV210100098387. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at ‪702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

