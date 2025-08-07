Police seek possible sexual assault victims of unlicensed massage business

Detectives are seeking other sexual assault victims of the operator of an unlicensed massage therapy business.

Detectives are seeking other sexual assault victims of the operator of an unlicensed massage therapy business.

Eduardo Gregorio MartinezMillan, 58, was arrested July 20 on two counts of sexual assault, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Anyone who believes they are a victim or have information about these crimes is urged to contact Metro’s Sex Assault & Abuse detectives at 702-828-2963 or by email at SAHotlinetips@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.