Rapper Kevin ‘Chopper’ Barnes caught in a police sting operation, report says

A rapper and former reality TV star used his Instagram account to allegedly recruit a sex worker who would work for him, when in reality he had messaged an “undercover” social media profile set up by Las Vegas police, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report released Wednesday.

In a series of messages and phone calls that lasted two days beginning on March 29, Kevin Barnes, who uses the moniker “Chopper,” enticed the supposed victim to work for him, increasingly threatening her when she appeared to show hesitancy, police said.

Barnes, who at one point said, “imma rich pimp, imma boss,” threatened the woman, demanding that she board a flight to South Carolina, or pay him, the report said.

“I know how to find you,” he purportedly said at one point, adding that he knew people in Las Vegas who would go after her. “I can make it bad for you,” police said.

Barnes, 36, was booked Monday into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of sex trafficking of an adult, records show.

He has since walked out of jail on his own recognizance, records show.

Barnes appeared in MTV’s Making the Band competition and his Instagram account boasts about 340,000 followers.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show that the case was filed on April 11 and a warrant for his arrest was issued the following day. He is next due in court on May 15.

