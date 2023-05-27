Recently retired CCSD teacher arrested, facing child porn charges

Darryl Lancaster (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A former longtime Clark County School District teacher was arrested Friday and is facing multiple charges of lewdness with a minor under 14, luring a minor and producing child pornography.

Detectives from the North Las Vegas Police Department took Darryl Lancaster, 57, into custody following an investigation into a report received by patrol officers about a possible sexual assault involving a minor, police said in a news release Friday.

Lancaster, who is retired and most recently worked as an eighth grade teacher at Jo Mackey iLead Academy in North Las Vegas, was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center, according to police.

He faces eight felony counts of lewdness with a minor under the age of 14, two counts of luring a minor and one count producing child pornography, police said.

“The location of where the incidents occurred is still being investigated,” police stated.

Lancaster, who still had a page on the school’s website Friday, wrote that he was in his 25th year of teaching at the district, where he had taught first through eighth grades, English language arts and TV production.

Lancaster wrote that he was a “true Las Vegas local” who graduated from Bonanza High School in 1983 and UNLV in 1988 with a B.A. in Broadcast Communications. He said he graduated from UNLV again in 1995 with a master’s in education.

“I love to laugh and to make others laugh, and I always strive to find the most fun and engaging ways to deliver my lessons,” he wrote.

North Las Vegas Police urged anyone who may have been a victim of Lancaster or has information about him related to the investigation to contact the department by calling 702-633-9111, or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com if they wished to remain anonymous.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382.