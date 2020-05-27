Registered sex offender charged with assault on child

A 74-year-old registered sex offender has been charged with sexually assaulting a child in Henderson, police said.

Larry Sabin (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police said on May 16 a woman arrived at a Henderson police station to report sexual abuse of a child. Police interviewed the youth, who told investigators Larry Sabin had molested her in incidents dating back to 2017.

Police then interviewed Sabin and he confessed to assaulting the youth, saying he “was ready to be held accountable for his actions,” police said in an arrest report. Sabin also acknowledged being a registered sex offender and that approximately 15 yeas ago “he was caught trying to lure a minor using an electronic device,” police said in the report. The Nevada Sex Offender registry shows Sabin is listed as a tier level 2 offender as a result of the 2003 conviction.

Court records show Sabin is now charged in Henderson Justice Court with sex assault against a child, lewd acts against a child and child abuse.

