Report details alleged lewdness by Las Vegas high school employee

According to an arrest report, a Clark High School student told police that an office specialist showed him topless photos of herself and touched him inappropriately.

Clark High School (Google)

A Las Vegas Valley high school office specialist was charged with lewdness after a male student told school police the woman showed him naked pictures of herself and grabbed him inappropriately, arrest documents show.

Sonia Garcia, 51, turned herself in at the Clark County Detention Center on May 15, after an arrest warrant was obtained May 10, court records show. The warrant came after a Clark High School student told police in December that Garcia had shown him naked photos of herself and acted inappropriately toward him, according to Garcia’s arrest report.

The student’s contact with Garcia started on Nov. 30, when he was in her office, the report said. The student said she asked if he wanted to see pictures and then showed him two topless photos of herself, according to the report.

After the student said he didn’t want to see the pictures, Garcia gave him a note with her phone number and told him not to tell anyone, the student told police in a written statement. Before the student left her office, Garcia asked for a hug and grabbed the student inappropriately when he hugged her, the report said.

Garcia then tried contacting the student over the phone and at school, the report said.

“It’s fine if you want me to leave you alone. I will, just don’t tell anyone,” Garcia told the student in a school hallway, according to his written statement to police.

Garcia initially agreed to talk to police through her attorney but then canceled the interview, the report said. Garcia, through her attorney, denied the allegations in a written statement to police.

She was placed on indefinite suspension from the school in December, “per negotiated terms with her bargaining unit,” the Clark County School District has said. She resigned on May 14, school police said.

After turning herself into law enforcement, Garcia was released on her own recognizance, court records show. She has been charged with open or gross lewdness, and negotiations are scheduled for July 23, court records show.

