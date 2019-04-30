Report details sexual relationship between Las Vegas teacher, teen

Alexander Helmut Hunt (Navarro County, Texas, Justice Center)

A Clark County School District teacher participated in sex acts with a teenage student multiple times in 2012, according to records from his recent arrest.

Alexander Hunt, who was arrested in Texas on Thursday by Corsicana Police, faced eight counts of sexual misconduct with a student. But he fled Las Vegas before police were able to make an arrest, according to school police.

Text messages recovered between the student — who was 16 or 17 at the time — and Hunt reveal them recounting their sexual encounters, according to the former teacher’s arrest report.

“It really was amazing and intense,” reads one text Hunt sent to the student in May of 2012, according to the report.

The student told police that she and Hunt participated in sex acts multiple times in Hunt’s apartment and car, according to the report.

Hunt, who is identified in the report as an ROTC teacher, taught at Rancho High School, according to school police.

The U.S. Marshals Service notified Texas law enforcement last week that Hunt may be in Corsicana, Texas — where police ultimately arrested him. Authorities said he would be extradited back to Clark County.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.