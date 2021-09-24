Report says Las Vegas nurse performed lewd act, threatened patient

A Las Vegas nurse arrested this month threatened a patient after performing a lewd act in her hospital room, according to an arrest report.

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Ricardo Mederos, 31, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with two counts of open and gross lewdness and one count of sexual coercion, according to jail and court records.

A woman told police that while she was asleep in a room at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, Mederos, who was working as the charge nurse, performed a lewd act in her room, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department. She said she woke up to find Mederos in her room, and she saved semen on a tissue to provide evidence.

The woman said Mederos threatened her and that she feared her pain medication would make her accusation not seem credible.

“She stated that Ricardo then threatened her to not tell anyone, specifically ‘He had people that could make sure that I didn’t speak again’, and ‘people on this floor will take care of it if you say anything’, and ‘he would say that I was blackmailing him for pain meds,’” police wrote in the report.

Mederos declined to speak to police until he had spoken with a lawyer.

He is being held on $3,000 bail and expected to appear in court again Oct. 25. If he posts bail, court records indicate he cannot practice nursing and must avoid the hospital.

