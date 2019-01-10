Ronaldo’s DNA sought in Las Vegas rape investigation

Authorities have requested DNA from international soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo after he was accused of sexual assault in Las Vegas.

Authorities have requested DNA from international soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo after he was accused of sexual assault in Las Vegas.

In September, Metropolitan Police Department detectives reopened an investigation into an allegation that Ronaldo, a Portuguese citizen who plays for the Italian professional soccer club Juventus, raped a woman at his Palms penthouse suite on June 13, 2009. A statement issued Thursday by Ronaldo’s Las Vegas-based attorney acknowledges the request for DNA but called it routine.

“Mr. Ronaldo has always maintained, as he does today, that what occurred in Las Vegas in 2009 was consensual in nature, so it is not surprising that DNA would be present, nor that the police would make this very standard request as part of their investigation,” attorney Peter S. Christiansen said in a statement.

Authorities issued a warrant for Ronaldo’s DNA to see if it matches that found on the dress of his accuser, Kathryn Mayorga, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Requests for comment Thursday from Metro and attorneys representing Mayorga were not immediately returned.

Mayorga wanted to publicly come forward after documents about the settlement were unearthed by the German magazine Der Spiegel in 2017, her Las Vegas attorney, Leslie Stovall, has said.

A lawsuit filed against Ronaldo, 33, on Sept. 27 accused his “team of fixers” of trying to “obstruct the criminal investigation and prosecution.” The complaint states that Mayorga repeatedly said no to Ronaldo as she was assaulted.

Ronaldo has denied the accusations, tweeting in October that he “(refused) to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense.”

