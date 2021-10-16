Sex offender charged with assaulting woman at Las Vegas hotel

A convicted sex offender was arrested this month after police said he sexually assaulted a woman at a Las Vegas hotel.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jamarein Stingley, 27, was arrested Oct. 5 and charged with sex trafficking and two counts of sex assault, according to court records.

A woman reported that she met Stingley at the Rio and that he tried to convince her to become a sex worker, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department released Wednesday.

Police said Stingley punched the woman in the face twice and sexually assaulted her in the hotel room.

Detectives reviewed security footage from the hotel that showed the woman running to the elevator. While she attempted to escape, video showed a man identified as Stingley attacking the woman again.

Stingley was found in the casino that night and detained. He told police the encounter was consensual.

Court records show Stingley was found guilty of statutory sexual seduction in June 2014, requiring him to register as a sex offender.

He is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Oct. 27.

