Sex offender in custody dies after months in hospice

A 56-year-old inmate arrested last year on child pornography charges died Friday in a hospice facility, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The inmate was booked into the Clark County Detention Center in September on charges of child porn possession and violation of conditions of a sex offender, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The inmate was admitted to a hospice facility in November because of unspecified health complications, and Metro said he died Friday.

The person will be identified, and the cause and manner of death will be determined by the Clark County coroner’s office after family is notified.

