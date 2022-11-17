Sex trafficking charge dropped in ‘love slave’ contract case

The case against Las Vegas resident James Rogan Campbell, a former police officer in Utah, was dismissed on Nov. 10.

James Rogan Campbell (Metro Police Department)

A sex trafficking case against a 65-year-old Las Vegas man accused of forcing a woman to sign a “love slave” contract has been dismissed.

The case against James Rogan Campbell, a former longtime police officer in Utah, was dropped at the request of prosecutors on Nov. 10 in Clark County District Court.

Campbell had been charged with one felony count of sex trafficking of an adult.

The Clark County district attorney’s office has not responded to requests for comment about why prosecutors asked for the dismissal.

Campbell’s defense attorney, Michael Troiano, offered his own view.

“Literally, the evidence, the text messages that she provided to the detectives to originate the charges, flew in the face of what she was claiming,” Troiano said.

Campbell had been accused of forcing the woman to sign a “love slave” contract, which was notarized, or be homeless. He also was accused of forcing her to have sex with other men while he watched for money.

Troiano said that while unconventional, the pair’s relationship was consensual.

“My opinion is very clear is that she is not a victim of sex trafficking,” the attorney said.

