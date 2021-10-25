Sex-trafficking, kidnap charges dropped against California man

Clark County prosecutors have declined to prosecute a California man who was accused by Las Vegas police of sex trafficking a young woman in the Las Vegas Valley in June.

(Getty Images)

Clark County prosecutors have declined to prosecute a California man who was accused by Las Vegas police of sex trafficking a young woman in the Las Vegas Valley in June.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show prosecutors dismissed the criminal case against Gregory Don Davis, 27, of Richmond, following his arrest on June 22.

Las Vegas police had accused Davis of child abuse neglect, sex trafficking a child under 18, assault with use of a deadly weapon and kidnapping of a minor. He was arrested after police said they’d interviewed a female youth in downtown Las Vegas who claimed she’d been brought to the Las Vegas Valley by Davis to work as a prostitute.

However, after reviewing the evidence gathered by police, prosecutors declined to prosecute Davis on any charge, court records show.

The Clark County district attorney’s office did not two requests for comment on why the case was dismissed.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.