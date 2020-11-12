Social media, rap song lead police to arrest Las Vegas pimp suspect

Instagram posts, a rap song and dozens of recorded jail calls led police to arrest a Las Vegas man on suspicion of being a pimp, according to an arrest report released Tuesday.

Letorian Hunt, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of pandering and two counts of living from the earnings of a prostitute, according to court records.

Police had been watching Hunt’s social media accounts for at least a year as he reportedly made dozens of posts hinting he was a pimp by tagging photos in a Las Vegas gated community and adding hashtags typically associated with prostitution culture, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

“Roses are red, violets are blue, if you come be my hoe you can be this fly to,” one post read.

Investigators also reviewed phone calls made by two women from Clark County Detention Center after they were arrested Dec. 27 on prostitution charges. The women were in a car registered to Hunt, but he was not at the scene, police said.

Police said the women called other women to talk about Hunt as well as a cellphone registered to Hunt.

Officers listened to a rap song Hunt reportedly created in which he discusses the success of two prostitutes who work him, and referenced a Hispanic woman who they said hangs out at The Cosmopolitan 0f Las Vegas for him, the arrest report said.

“It should be noted (the woman) is of Hispanic descent and she was arrested for soliciting prostitution in the Cosmopolitan which tied to the song,” police said in the report.

Hunt was arrested Oct. 7 and charged Oct. 29. He was released on bail and is expected to appear in court again Jan. 12.

