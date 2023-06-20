Special prosecutor to take on sexual assault charges

A special prosecutor is expected to be assigned to handle sexual assault charges stemming from an alleged attack last month.

Justin King (Metropolitan Police Department)

A special prosecutor is expected to be assigned to handle sexual assault charges stemming from an alleged attack last month because the defendant is the son-in-law of an employee in the Clark County district attorney’s office, according to a Clark County Commission agenda.

Justin King, 35, was driving his father-in-law’s Toyota Tacoma when authorities said he pistol whipped a woman and raped her on May 28, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department. The woman told police she was walking through a parking lot on Fremont Street when a man drove up and offered her a ride.

The woman said the man drove past her destination and demanded she perform sexual acts before he raped her. The arrest report indicates she called police after he dropped her off near Euclid and Wengert avenues and threw her belongings in the street.

The woman provided most of the license plate, and police tracked the plate on the truck to Kendall Cummings, who told police his son-in-law had borrowed the vehicle.

Cummings’ LinkedIn showed he has worked in the Bad Checks Unit and Extraditions Section of the district attorney’s office since October 2020.

The district attorney’s office did not reply to requests for comment. Neither Cummings, King nor a defense attorney could be reached for comment.

King was arrested early on May 30 and refused to speak to police without an attorney. He was charged with four counts of sexual assault, and one count each of kidnapping, battery to commit sex assault and open and gross lewdness.

Court records show King is being held on $50,000 bail and expected to appear in court again July 5 for a preliminary hearing.

The Nevada attorney general’s office is expected to prosecute the case.

