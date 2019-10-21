Summerlin robbery suspect accused of sexually assaulting victims

A Snapchat conversation led Las Vegas police to arrest a man accused of forcing two women to undress, then photographing and sexually assaulting them during robberies.

Raymond Young (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Snapchat conversation led police to arrest a man accused of forcing two women to undress, then photographing and sexually assaulting them during two robberies in Summerlin.

Las Vegas police previously sought the public’s help to identify 21-year-old Raymond Young after two women were robbed over the course of a week in Summerlin. Police said the women were taken to secluded areas and forced to remove some or all of their clothing.

Police located Young after he contacted one of the women via Snapchat on Oct. 15 and demanded that she send him more nude photos, according to his arrest report. The report states that Young showed her the photos he had previously taken and threatened to post them on Twitter if she did not send more.

According to his arrest report, the first robbery occurred shortly before midnight on Sept. 26 at The Crossings Park, 1111 Crestdale Lane.

Young approached a vehicle at the park and pointed a gun at the man and woman inside, the report states. He forced the pair to enter the women’s restroom at the park and separated them.

According to the report, he took the woman’s wallet and phone, ordered her to undress, and then fondled and took nude photos of her.

A week later, on Oct. 5, a pizza delivery driver reported a second robbery to police. She said a man matching Young’s description got into her car after a delivery in the same neighborhood where the first robbery took place.

The man forced her to drive to a secluded area, the report states, and again forced her to undress, fondled her and took photos. She managed to access a gun that she kept in her glove compartment, and the man fled.

According to his report, when Young was questioned by police he initially told detectives that a man he did not know paid him to rob and take photos of the women.

He later said he had made the story up, but he denied sexually assaulting either woman.

Young was booked Thursday into the Clark County Detention Center, where he remains. He faces a total of 19 charges, including counts of coercion, kidnapping, robbery, burglary, open or gross lewdness, extortion, sexual assault and capturing an image of another person’s private area.

Young’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 31.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.