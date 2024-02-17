53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Sex Crimes

Suspect arrested in child luring incident in northwest Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 16, 2024 - 8:44 pm
 
Irving Malagon (Metropolitan Police Department)
Irving Malagon (Metropolitan Police Department)

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly trying to lure a child to engage in a sex act on Thursday.

Irving Malagon, 31, was arrested Friday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The incident occurred about 2:38 p.m. Thursday when an 11-year-old was approached by a white male adult driving a black two-door sedan in the 7200 block ofCottonsparrow Street, near North Buffalo Drive and West Elkhorn Road in the far northwest valley.

The male attempted to lure the juvenile into his vehicle while he was inappropriately touching himself, according to police.

The juvenile fled unharmed to a nearby relative’s home.

Malagon was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for luring child to engage in sex act and open and gross lewdness.

Metro is seeking the public’s assistance with any information about any other incidents that may have occurred. Please reach out to Northwest Area Command detectives at 702-828-8577. To remain anonymous, contact

Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Only a few Las Vegas hotels don’t charge resort fees
Only a few Las Vegas hotels don’t charge resort fees
2
CARTOONS: What Democrats can’t figure out about Trump
CARTOONS: What Democrats can’t figure out about Trump
3
How much do Las Vegas residents need to make to afford rent?
How much do Las Vegas residents need to make to afford rent?
4
Super Bowl streaker: ‘I literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail’
Super Bowl streaker: ‘I literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail’
5
‘We never signed a contract’: Clark County seeks to steer F1 course
‘We never signed a contract’: Clark County seeks to steer F1 course
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Man arrested for lewdness, kidnap charges near Summerlin school
Man arrested for lewdness, kidnap charges near Summerlin school
Altercation leads to fatal shooting in northeast valley, police say
Altercation leads to fatal shooting in northeast valley, police say
Missing Jaguar, not driver, found in deadly hit-and-run
Missing Jaguar, not driver, found in deadly hit-and-run
Substitute CCSD elementary teacher faces abuse, neglect charges
Substitute CCSD elementary teacher faces abuse, neglect charges
Police: Masseuse arrested in connection with sexual assault
Police: Masseuse arrested in connection with sexual assault
Police ask residents to watch for ‘party houses’ during Super Bowl weekend
Police ask residents to watch for ‘party houses’ during Super Bowl weekend