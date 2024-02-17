Suspect arrested in child luring incident in northwest Las Vegas

Irving Malagon, 31, was arrested Friday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

Irving Malagon (Metropolitan Police Department)

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly trying to lure a child to engage in a sex act on Thursday.

The incident occurred about 2:38 p.m. Thursday when an 11-year-old was approached by a white male adult driving a black two-door sedan in the 7200 block ofCottonsparrow Street, near North Buffalo Drive and West Elkhorn Road in the far northwest valley.

The male attempted to lure the juvenile into his vehicle while he was inappropriately touching himself, according to police.

The juvenile fled unharmed to a nearby relative’s home.

Malagon was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for luring child to engage in sex act and open and gross lewdness.

Metro is seeking the public’s assistance with any information about any other incidents that may have occurred. Please reach out to Northwest Area Command detectives at 702-828-8577. To remain anonymous, contact

Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

