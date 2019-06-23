Suspect arrested in sexual assault at northwest Las Vegas park

Las Vegas police on Saturday arrested a man suspected of threatening a woman with a box cutter and sexually assaulting her at a northwest valley park on Thursday.

Sexual assault suspect (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police on Saturday arrested a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman after her run through a northwest park on Thursday.

The attack was reported just before 10:55 a.m. Thursday at W. Wayne Bunker Family Park, 7351 W. Alexander Road. A woman finishing a run through the park was pushed to the ground by a man, who then threatened her with a box cutter and sexually assaulted her, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police arrested a suspect in the case on Saturday, although his identity was not released. Further information about his arrest was not immediately available.

Detectives continued to investigate the assault on Saturday, police said.

The victim had driven to the park to go for a run, and while jogging she saw a man holding a drill and wearing a “construction type reflective vest,” police said Friday. The man then attacked her as she walked back to her car.

