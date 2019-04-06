Suspect arrested in sexual assault at western Las Vegas business

Armando Mejia (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have arrested a 46-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting an employee at a business in the west valley on Thursday.

Officers were called about 5:22 p.m. to a business in the 6100 block of West Tropicana Avenue, near South Jones Boulevard, after report of a battery and sexual assault, the Metropolitan Police Department said Friday. An employee told officers that she was alone in the store when a customer came in, dragged her into the bathroom and attempted to sexually assault her, police said.

Detectives identified the suspect as 46-year-old Armando Mejia. Police were searching for Mejia on Friday afternoon, and said at about 5 p.m. that he had been taken into custody.

Further information about his arrest was not immediately available.

The woman was alone in the store Thursday when the suspect came inside, went into the bathroom and removed his shirt. He then walked up to the woman, “dragged her to the bathroom,” and attempted to sexually assault her, police said.

The woman fought the man, and he eventually punched her in the face before running from the business, police said.

Anyone with information about the assault can contact Metro’s sex crimes section at 702-828-3421. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

