Suspect in Las Vegas massage parlor rape made prior visit

A man accused of raping a woman inside a Las Vegas massage parlor last week previously had been to the business and propositioned the same woman for sex, court documents show.

Nicholas Pino, 22 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man accused of raping a woman inside a Las Vegas massage parlor last week previously had been to the business and propositioned the same woman for sex, court documents show.

A Metropolitan Police Department arrest report didn’t specify when the suspect previously entered the parlor, but the woman and a co-worker refused the man’s advances and he left.

Metro identified Nicholas D. Pino, 22, as a suspect, and prosecutors charged him Monday with two counts each of sexual assault and battery with intent to commit sexual assault, and a count of first-degree kidnapping.

Metro previously said a man entered the parlor about 5 p.m. April 16 on the 4100 block of South Sandhill Road, near East Flamingo Road, and asked a woman working there if anybody else was inside. He forced her into a bathroom and raped her, according to the arrest report.

The man ran out of the business about five minutes later — pulling up his pants and being chased by the woman as he ran — and left in a sedan, the report said.

Metro pinpointed Pino as a suspect after receiving an anonymous tip about 3:30 p.m. April 18, three hours after police released security footage from inside the parlor, the report said.

Pino had recently been kicked out of a family member’s house, and the relative helped police identify him as a suspect, according to the report. Police found him about 9 p.m. April 18 as he pulled up to a Henderson residence. He answered a few questions from officers before invoking his right to an attorney, the report said.

He was booked April 19 into Clark County Detention Center. His bail was set at $1 million.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 7.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.