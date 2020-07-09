90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Sex Crimes

Suspect in Las Vegas online prostitution sting is Nellis officer

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 9, 2020 - 7:16 am
 
Updated July 9, 2020 - 10:09 am

One of four men arrested in a Las Vegas online prostitution sting is a master sergeant at Nellis Air Force Base, authorities confirmed.

The Air Force base northeast of Las Vegas issued a statement Thursday morning confirming the arrest of Raymond Castro, 38, of North Las Vegas, by an FBI Child Exploitation Task Force sting Monday.

“Nellis Air Force Base officials are aware of the arrest and charges against Master Sgt. Raymond Castro, a member of the 99th Air Base Wing,” the statement said. “As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further. We hold our members to a high standard and will continue to work closely with authorities to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our shared community members.”

Also caught up in the sting were David Arroyo, 29, of North Las Vegas, Xerxes Sangco, 33, of Las Vegas, and Christian Tsueda, 25, of Kentucky. Details of Tsueda’s arrest during the sting surfaced Thursday morning.

All four suspects were booked Monday at the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of engaging in solicitation of child for prostitution first offense and luring a child to engage in a sex act. A Las Vegas officer assigned to the task force wrote in arrest reports that the officer posed online as a 15-year-old prostitute during the sting and in each case a male contacted the undercover officer and agreed to pay for sex.

In Tsueda’s case, the initial contact between the man and the undercover officer dates to June 13 and unfolded over “several days,” according to an arrest report. During the exchange, the undercover officer informed the potential buyer, “I’m 15 almost 16,” police said.

“On July 6, 2020, the sex buyer was given a specific address to meet the decoy,” police wrote in Tsueda’s report.

Police said they stopped a vehicle in the parking lot where the rendezvous was supposed to take place at 1:15 p.m. Tsueda, the driver, was arrested.

“Located in Tsueda’s front left pant pocket was a Samsung cell phone,” police wrote in the arrest report. “Your Declarant called the phone number that was contacting the decoy and this cell phone rang.”

Tsueda asked for an attorney and was not interviewed. A phone number police say was used to contact police had a Las Vegas area code, but Tsueda’s arrest report lists an address in Kentucky.

Similar scenarios unfolded in the three other arrests, police said. In Castro’s case, police said Castro’s phone number was linked to messages sent to the undercover officer.

“Castro stated he was not going to actually have sex with the juvenile and that he was just going to take her back to his house and try to get her to stop doing this,” police said in the report.

No criminal complaints have yet been filed. A status check on the cases is scheduled for September in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
3 arrested in Las Vegas prostitution online sting
3 arrested in Las Vegas prostitution online sting
2
Clark County, Nevada both see declines in new COVID-19 cases
Clark County, Nevada both see declines in new COVID-19 cases
3
More layoffs ahead for hotel-casino workers
More layoffs ahead for hotel-casino workers
4
Las Vegas heat will near 1939 record by Monday
Las Vegas heat will near 1939 record by Monday
5
No Mask Nevada PAC protests Sisolak mandate in Henderson
No Mask Nevada PAC protests Sisolak mandate in Henderson
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Crime Videos
Arrests Made In Murder Investigation
Nickolas Vonalst, Monika Gonzalez, and a juvenile were arrested following a murder investigation that began on June 23rd, 2020. (Nye County Sheriff's Office/YouTube)
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide at the area of East Flamingo Road and Palos Verde Street on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in northern Las Vegas - Video
An individual who police say was brandishing a sword was shot and injured by Las Vegas police, prompting a barricade situation in the central Las Vegas Valley on Monday, June 23. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman steals truck, fires at officer - Video
Shanita Hearns, 34, of Las Vegas shot at Henderson Police officers after stealing a truck from a gas station at Horizon Drive and Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson on May 31. She was eventually arrested near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard after Nevada Highway Patrol officers jumped a median to ram into the side of the truck. (Henderson Police Department)
Mobbed Up - Part Five teaser
A look at some of the interesting reminders of a mob life in the home of Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal, featured on the fifth episode of the Mobbed Up podcast. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Shootings during Las Vegas protest leave 1 dead, officer in critical condition
A Las Vegas police officer was shot and critically injured Monday night. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police briefing on shooting during Black Lives Matter protest
Sheriff Joe Lombardo briefs the media on shootings during the Black Lives Matter protest that left one man dead and a Metro officer in critical condition on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Customer reacts to store looting
Longtime customer Najja Hashim talks about the looting of a neighborhood convenience store. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for homicide suspects - Video
In October 2017, 62-year-old David Rathbun was reported missing by family members and later found deceased in Arizona. The Las Vegas police homicide section is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 55-year-old Charles Ausiello and 45-year-old Jolene Hibbs who are suspects in Rathbun’s death. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two men were stabbed Thursday morning at a central Las Vegas home - Video
Two men were stabbed at a central Las Vegas home, Thursday morning, May 21, leaving both with life-threatening injuries. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Cellphone tower destroyed In Nye County - Video
The Nye County Sheriff's Office is investigating a cellphone tower being destroyed in Pahrump. (Nye County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
Shots Fired in Downtown Las Vegas
Police reported that they were investigating a shooting in which a suspect fired a weapon at officers on Fremont Street on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Police briefing on officer-involved shooting northeast of Las Vegas - VIDEO
Metro Police Department Capt. Nichole Splinter gives a briefing from the scene of an officer-involved shooting at Apex Road and Interstate 15, northeast of Las Vegas, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police ID man killed in officer-involved shooting - VIDEO
A 24-year-old man with a sawed-off shotgun was shot dead by Las Vegas police in front of a red car the man allegedly tried to steal toward the end of car a chase Tuesday with speeds of more than 100 mph through multiple areas of the valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide after a man was found deceased in the parking lot of a strip mall at 9640 W. Tropicana Ave. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Homicide briefing
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate homicide
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in southwest Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate officer-involved shooting in east valley - VIDEO
Las Vegas police on Tuesday were investigating an officer-involved shooting in the east valley. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nye county detective returns home from hospital - VIDEO
A Nye County Sheriff’s Office detective who was shot in March was released from the hospital Wednesday and is recovering at home with family. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Metro officer arrested for allegedly stealing from K-9 charity
An officer with the Metropolitan Police Department for more than two decades was arrested by the agency on Friday and booked into jail on suspicion of stealing thousands of dollars from a Las Vegas police foundation.
THE LATEST