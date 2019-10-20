Taxi driver accused of assaulting woman on Las Vegas Strip

A woman told police that a Las Vegas Valley taxicab driver forced her to touch his groin while he drove on Oct. 13, according to an arrest report.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas Valley taxi driver was arrested last weekend after allegedly assaulting a woman in his cab, according to an arrest report.

Obsa Jeka, 40, was charged with a felony count of sexually motivated coercion with force or threat of force, as well as a misdemeanor charge of open or gross lewdness, after a New York woman reported him to police on Oct. 13, according to Jeka’s arrest report.

The woman told Las Vegas police that after Jeka picked her up about 5:30 p.m. Oct. 13 from the Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas, he grabbed her hand and forced her to touch his groin while he drove, the report said.

“He kept her hand there and would grab her hand again if she attempted to pull away,” the report said.

The woman got out of the cab when she arrived at an In-N-Out Burger, 4888 Dean Martin Drive, where she called police. Detectives determined Jeka worked for Henderson Taxi and charged her a $50 tip for the ride, which she said she did not authorize, the report said.

After contacting Henderson Taxi, police arrested Jeka about 10:30 that night. He denied that he “touched anyone.”

Jeka was released from custody on low-level electronic monitoring, court records show. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

