Teacher kissed student at school, asked for lewd photos, police say

Darryl Lancaster (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A former Clark County School District teacher asked a child to send him lewd photos of herself and would kiss her while they were at school, police said.

Darryl Lancaster, 57, has been charged with three counts of lewdness with a child under 14, two counts of luring a child and one count of producing child pornography.

North Las Vegas police arrested Lancaster Friday after the parents of a student who just finished eighth grade woke up to find their daughter was missing. When she came back home, her family found messages sent between her and Lancaster, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department arrest report.

Lancaster and the girl began texting in October 2020 and spent time together at school. The girl reported that Lancaster rubbed her legs and that they would kiss during lunchtime.

On May 13, according to the report, Lancaster picked the girl up from her house and told her that “he just wanted to rape her.”

In one text exchange reviewed by police, Lancaster asked the girl to send him lewd photos of herself.

Lancaster most recently worked as an eighth grade teacher at Mackey Academy in North Las Vegas, police said.

He is due in court on June 7 and remains in custody, court records show.

