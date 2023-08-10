Teenage babysitter was raped by airman, police say

A 16-year-old girl was raped by the man she was babysitting for, who was an airman at the time, North Las Vegas police said.

Jonathan Sepanik (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A 16-year-old girl was raped by the man she was babysitting for, who was an airman at the time, North Las Vegas police said.

Jonathan Sepanik, 33, has been charged with sexual assault that allegedly occurred in May 2022. In February, the girl’s mother reported the alleged assault to police. The girl said that before Sepanik left for a night of drinking he told her she could sleep in his bed, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department affidavit.

When Sepanik came home he got into his bed. The girl got up to leave but Sepanik grabbed her and brought her back to bed and raped her. “No, I’m 16,” the girl recalled saying and Sepanik responded that was how he liked it. She told police she said “no” and “stop” multiple times, according to the affidavit.

The next morning, Sepanik told the girl to not tell anyone what happened. According to the affidavit, Sepanik was a family friend who the girl had been a babysitter for multiple times.

Sepanik served in the U.S. Air Force from 2009 until June 7. He was last stationed at Nellis Air Force Base, according to the Air Force.

Clark County Commissioners on Aug. 1 unanimously approved a resolution requesting the Attorney General’s office handle the case because an employee of the Clark County district attorney’s office is neighbors with Sepanik.

Sepanik is due in court on Oct. 26.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.