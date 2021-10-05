Texas businessman arrested on decades old child sex abuse charges

A Texas businessman has been arrested on child sex abuse charges dating back nearly a quarter century in North Las Vegas.

Curtis Eckman (Metropolitan Police Department)

Curtis Roy Eckman, 39, was booked Thursday at the Clark County Detention Center on 30 felonies, including sexual assault and lewdness with a child under 14. Multiple media reports out of the College Station, Texas, area indicate Eckman is the owner of a local realty group there and a resident of Brazos County.

The warrant leading to Eckman’s arrest was secured by North Las Vegas police detectives in August.

Detectives wrote in the warrant that two women told detectives Eckman assaulted them when they were children at a North Las Vegas home. One of the accusers said she was assaulted by Eckman around April 1997, when she was 11 years old and Eckman was 17 or 18. A second woman told police Eckman assaulted her sometime between August 1999 and October 2000 when she was a young child.

Eckman remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday. A Las Vegas attorney representing Eckman could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

A status check in the case is scheduled for Oct. 27 in North Las Vegas Justice Court.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.