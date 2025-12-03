Trafficking operations bring increase in arrests, citations, Las Vegas police say

A multi-agency human trafficking operation led by the Metropolitan Police Department resulted in more arrests and citations than during the same period in 2024, the department said.

A multi-agency human trafficking operation led by the Metropolitan Police Department resulted in more arrests and citations than during the same period in 2024, the department said in a release Wednesday.

Metro’s Vice Section coordinated the Nov. 19-22 operations with the North Las Vegas and Henderson police departments, the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, Nevada Division of Parole and Probation, Nevada State Police, Homeland Security Investigations and the FBI. The efforts focused on targeting traffickers, sex buyers and offering services to potential victims.

In one phase of the operation, undercover female detectives were solicited for sexual services, leading to 18 arrests and citations, an increase from 15 during the same period last year.

A second operation involved detectives posing as individuals appearing to engage in commercial sex, prompting traffickers to approach and attempt to recruit them. That initiative resulted in 14 arrests for pandering, compared with six last year — a 133 percent increase, according to police.

Detectives also made 78 contacts with individuals involved in commercial sex, slightly up from 75 last year. Representatives from Rise/Signs of Hope and an LVMPD vice victim advocate were present to provide support services and opportunities for individuals to disclose victimization or seek help.

Throughout these operations, 115 arrests were made, over an 11 percent increase from the 103 recorded in 2024.

During the operations, advocates assisted an out-of-state victim by securing emergency housing, essential services and transportation back to her home community, where she could access ongoing local support.

Police said the coordinated effort reflects a continued “victim-centered approach” to addressing human trafficking in Southern Nevada.

Anyone needing assistance can contact the RISE Advocate Hotline at 702-936-4004 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com.