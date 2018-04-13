UNLV police looking for man they say fondled woman near campus

A woman, who isn’t associated with the university, told police the incident happened about 9 p.m. near Wilbur Street and Tropicana Avenue.

UNLV police are searching for a man they said fondled a woman Wednesday night near the campus.

A woman, who isn’t associated with the university, told police the incident happened about 9 p.m. near Wilbur Street and Tropicana Avenue. She was walking east on Tropicana when a silver sedan pulled up behind her and parked on an access road near Wilbur.

The man got out of the sedan, fondled her, returned to the car and drove off, campus police announced Thursday.

Police described the man as Hispanic, in his 20s, and between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9. Officers said he was thin and had a fade haircut.

Officers encouraged anybody with information to call campus police at 702-895-3668.

