Valley High School football coach gets prison in sexual misconduct case

Antwone Washington was a coach and campus security officer before he was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Actor from ‘Thirtysomething’ accused of child sex abuse in New Mexico

Antwone Washington, right, a high school football coach, who pleaded guilty to two felonies after authorities accused him of having a sexual relationship with a student, listens to his attorney Tyler Gaston, a public defender, as he addresses the court during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Jan 12, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Antwone Washington, left, a high school football coach, who pleaded guilty to two felonies after authorities accused Washington of having a sexual relationship with a student, and Jada Cole, another defendant in the case, are led out of a courtroom after their sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Jan 12, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Antwone Washington, a high school football coach, who pleaded guilty to two felonies after authorities accused him of having a sexual relationship with a student, appears in court during his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Jan 12, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jada Cole, 27, another defendant who pleaded guilty in the case where Antwone Washington, a high school football coach, who also pleaded guilty to two felonies after authorities accused him of having a sexual relationship with a student, appears in court during her sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Jan 12, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Antwone Washington, left, a high school football coach, who pleaded guilty to two felonies after authorities accused Washington of having a sexual relationship with a student, and Jada Cole, another defendant in the case, are led out of a courtroom after their sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Jan 12, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Antwone Washington, left, a high school football coach, who pleaded guilty to two felonies after authorities accused Washington of having a sexual relationship with a student, and Jada Cole, another defendant in the case, are led out of a courtroom after their sentencing at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, Jan 12, 2026, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A judge ordered 8-to-25-year prison sentences for a Valley High School football coach and his co-defendant who admitted to lewdness with a child.

The sentences ordered by District Judge Monica Trujillo were agreed upon in plea deals for Antwone Washington, 46, and Jada Cole, 27, who each pleaded guilty in December to a count of attempted use of a minor in producing child sexual abuse material and a count of lewdness with a child under 16.

Washington served as a football coach and campus security officer at Valley High School before he was accused of having a sexual relationship with a student. He was indicted last year on counts of kidnapping, use of a minor in producing pornography and statutory sexual seduction.

The Clark County School District previously said, “An individual by the name you provided separated from the District in January 2025” in response to an inquiry about Washington’s employment status.

Cole’s attorney, Michael Troiano, said in a text message that his client had accepted responsibility and been “sexually abused and subjected to coercive control by the male co-defendant who held power over her.”

Washington and Cole declined to make statements in court.

But two mothers of alleged victims in the case addressed the judge.

“My daughter was violated by somebody I trusted, somebody I considered a friend” and “like a sister,” one said of Cole, indicating that she used the defendant as a babysitter.

The mother added: “She didn’t just allow this man near my child. She sent inappropriate pictures of my daughter to him at the age of two. She involved him, she enabled him.”

The woman said she has become fearful since the crime and now has trouble letting her children out of her sight.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal does not typically identify victims in sexual misconduct cases without their consent, so is not naming the family members who spoke in court Monday.

Another speaker said Washington destroyed her family. She was glad “his darkness” came to light, she said, because being exposed saved other potential victims.

“You two are predators that prey on children,” she told the defendants. “The universe has a very long memory. You both now have to reap what you have sowed.”

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.